Investigation after arson attack on car in Telford

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have appealed for information after a car fire was started deliberately.

At around 8.30pm on Monday, crews from Wellington were called to reports of a car on fire on the car park of St Gobains in Ketley, Telford. Police were also at the scene.

The fire investigation officer was also called out, and following an update, they are now looking for anyone with any information about the incident and anyone involved.

They are asked to call the police on 101, with reference number 668/09/20 or contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800555111.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

