Car crashes into lampost in Telford
Emergency services were called out when a car hit a lamppost in Telford.
The accident happened at the Cuckoo Oak Roundabout near Halesfield at 10.20pm on Monday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a hatchback car had collided with a lamppost.
No one was trapped in the car and a fire crew from Tweedale made the vehicle safe.
It is not known whether the driver was hurt but the police and ambulance service were on the scene.
