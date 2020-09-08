Menu

Car crashes into lampost in Telford

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

Emergency services were called out when a car hit a lamppost in Telford.

Crash in Telford

The accident happened at the Cuckoo Oak Roundabout near Halesfield at 10.20pm on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a hatchback car had collided with a lamppost.

No one was trapped in the car and a fire crew from Tweedale made the vehicle safe.

It is not known whether the driver was hurt but the police and ambulance service were on the scene.

Telford Local Hubs News
