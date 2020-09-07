Free caddy liners for food recycling no longer being offered to all homes in Telford

Veolia opted to give away free liners to encourage as many people as possible to recycle their food waste.

However, the company says it is unsustainable to continue to provide them free of charge to all households.

Those with their own outside caddies that participate in the service will be provided with a final free roll of 52 liners, which should last them another six to 12 months.

Veolia crews will leave a hanger on caddies presented this week, explaining that free liners will no longer be provided.

The hanger will advise residents to present their food caddies for collection next week if they would like to receive a final roll of 52 caddy liners.

After using up the last of their free liners, households have options.

They can line their caddy with newspaper, junk mail or kitchen roll, place food directly in their caddy or buy their own biodegradable caddy liners, which are widely available in supermarkets and discount shops.

Households that share a communal outdoor food wheelie bin will continue to receive free caddy liners to transport their food waste to their communal bin.

New build properties will also receive a free roll of caddy liners with their containers.

People are being encouraged to continue to recycle their food waste.

From September last year, when the service started, until June this year, 4,762 tonnes of food waste have been collected, producing enough energy to boil 19 million kettles and creating more than 6,000 tonnes of fertiliser for farms.

The CO2 saving for this period is 605 tonnes, which represents an estimated annual saving in excess of 1,000 tonnes, net of transport.

More information about the food waste service is available at www.telford.gov.uk/recyclefood