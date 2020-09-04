Student to become Royal Marine Commando

Cameron Gordon, from Lawley, achieved his dream of joining the Royal Marines after studying public uniformed services at Telford College.

Now he will join the 43 Commando regiment, with more training at Faslane in Scotland, where his main duties will be nuclear protection.

“College helped me get to where I am today. My tutor Archie Walkerdine has been fantastic, and he made the opportunity become a reality. The daily physical exercise at college helps you prepare and get into the mindset of keeping yourself fit if you want to achieve your ambitions,” said Cameron.

His public uniformed services course at the college combined physical and drill training with a mixture of practical and theoretical speakers, tackling the subjects of fitness testing, discipline, expedition skills and first aid.

“I really enjoyed the physical side of the course – the exercise and discipline. I’d always known this was the route I wanted to take, and my tutors were really supportive,” said Cameron.

“I wanted to join the marines because they’re the hardest and I wanted the challenge – to join the best of the best.”

Cameron began his application to join the marines after meeting visiting speakers from a host of public uniformed services throughout his college course.

After completing his application, he made it through to the interview stage.

“They asked me loads of questions,” he said. “They took me through my history and my medical eligibility, and then there was the physical test, which I passed.”

Next, Cameron began his Potential Royal Marines Course – a four-day test designed to push delegates to their limits in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges.

“We had to complete high ropes confidence tests and endurance courses with tunnels, swamps and hill sprints – it’s like they’re trying to test your limits and break you,” he said.

Archie Walkerdine, public uniformed services tutor at Telford College, said: “Cameron really enjoyed the physical aspect of the course and always gave 100 per cent during his PT sessions.

“He also enjoyed the disciplined nature of the course, and this – along with his physical ability – will stand Cameron in good stead for his new career.

“I am sure that Cameron will utilise the self-confidence, resilience and determination he developed as a public uniformed services student at Telford College to be successful in the future.”