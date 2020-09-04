Menu

Advertising

Fire in Telford given all clear by council environmental team

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

An unattended fire in Telford yesterday evening was investigated by an environmental team.

Unattended fire out at Waters Upton. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

Unattended fire out at Waters Upton. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

Unattended fire out at Waters Upton. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

Unattended fire out at Waters Upton. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

Fire crews from Wellington were sent to the A442 at Waters Upton, Crudgington, at around 3.30pm yesterday to reports of a fire in the open involving commercial building material.

Pictures show smoke coming off a heap of rubble, bricks and wood next to a building.

A hose reel jet and drag rakes were used to extinguish the fire which seemed to have damaged a nearby building.

Telford and Wrekin Council tweeted: "Public concern of an unattended fire out at Waters Upton was investigated by the Environmental Enforcement Team today and supported by fire service who extinguished it.

"Waste transfer and exemption checks carried out on demolition business which were all in good order."

Crews left the scene around 4pm.

Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News