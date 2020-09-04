Fire in Telford given all clear by council environmental team

Fire crews from Wellington were sent to the A442 at Waters Upton, Crudgington, at around 3.30pm yesterday to reports of a fire in the open involving commercial building material.

Pictures show smoke coming off a heap of rubble, bricks and wood next to a building.

A hose reel jet and drag rakes were used to extinguish the fire which seemed to have damaged a nearby building.

Telford and Wrekin Council tweeted: "Public concern of an unattended fire out at Waters Upton was investigated by the Environmental Enforcement Team today and supported by fire service who extinguished it.

"Waste transfer and exemption checks carried out on demolition business which were all in good order."

Crews left the scene around 4pm.