Fire breaks out at Telford home

Emergency services were sent to an address down Dean Close in Priorslee at about 5.46am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service reports the incident involved a blaze which started in the kitchen of the property.

The fire service sent three appliances from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations, as well as an operations officer.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and covering jet to extinguish the blaze and report all occupants were out of the house upon their arrival.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were also on scene.

The ambulance service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to treat four casualties who did not need further medical attention.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a house fire on Dean Close at 6.02am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered four patients, all of whom were already outside the property.

"Ambulance staff assessed two male and two female patients for the effects of smoke inhalation before they were all discharged at the scene."

Fire control received the 'stop message' at 6.05am.