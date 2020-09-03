Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Telford police incident

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Southgate in Sutton Hill at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Seven police vehicles and the ambulance service were on the scene. The man was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Whilst dealing with a serious incident along with @OFFICIALWMAS we found this sign left on 1 of the 7 police cars at the scene



Please be assured that we will never intentionally block a drive or properly unless it is an absolute emergency, like this was



20450 pic.twitter.com/M5hpreg8Jm — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) September 2, 2020

At one point a resident put a note on the window of a police car at the scene which said: "This is private property, not a parking space."

In response, Telford Police said: "Whilst dealing with a serious incident along with West Midlands Ambulance Service we found this sign left on one of the seven police cars at the scene.

"Please be assured that we will never intentionally block a drive or properly unless it is an absolute emergency, like this was."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 6.10pm to a property in Sutton Hill, Telford.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene and one man was given treatment for serious injuries before being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further emergency treatment."

A police cordon remained in place at the scene today.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for further details about the nature of the incident.