Four charged after violence against police in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Four people have been charged in connection with violence against police in Telford.

Three men aged 18 and a woman aged 31 will appear in court today after the incident on Tuesday afternoon in Burford, Brookside.

The men have each been charged with seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker and the woman has been charged with obstructing police.

Last night, Telford Cops said: "Update on the violent disorder yesterday in Brookside. Three males have been charged with seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a female has been charged with obstructing police. All 4 have been remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow."

Superintendent James Baker said: “This incident is unacceptable. My colleagues were on patrol, keeping the community safe – we do not come to work to be assaulted.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Telford and we will be increasing the number of uniformed patrols in the area.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and I am pleased we made four arrests, having gained control of the incident quickly.

“Our staff are committed to keeping the public safe and these events will not deter police from patrolling the area and continuing to their jobs.

"All our officers are dedicated to their roles and we will continue to engage with the communities we serve and be there when they are in need.”

