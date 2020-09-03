Four bailed after appearing in court over violence against police in Telford

Michael Manu, Kyan Tyne-Voyce, and Landing Conteh, all 18, and Rebecca Hitchin, 31, have been charged with offences relating to disorder in Burford, Brookside, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers had to use force to get the situation under control after the incident flared up at around 5.30pm while officers were on patrol in the area.

Manu, of Brackenfield, Telford, was charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Tyne-Voyce, of Brandsfarm Way, Telford, and Conteh, of Castlecroft, Stirchley, Telford, were both charged with two counts of assaulting and emergency worker. Hitchin, of Burford, was charged with obstructing the police.

All four appeared virtually at Telford Magistrates Court this morning and were conditionally bailed until Thursday, September 17.

Following the violence, Superintendent James Baker said: “This incident is unacceptable. My colleagues were on patrol, keeping the community safe – we do not come to work to be assaulted.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Telford and we will be increasing the number of uniformed patrols in the area.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and I am pleased we made four arrests, having gained control of the incident quickly.

“Our staff are committed to keeping the public safe and these events will not deter police from patrolling the area and continuing to their jobs.

"All our officers are dedicated to their roles and we will continue to engage with the communities we serve and be there when they are in need.”