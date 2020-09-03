Family still waiting for answers over Windrush campaigner's burial one day before funeral

Paulette Wilson, an activist who was wrongly detained and threatened with deportation by the Home Office, died unexpectedly at the age of 64 on July 23, just a month after delivering a petition to Downing Street to call on the government to deliver justice to those affected by the scandal.

Ms Wilson arrived in Telford from Jamaica as a 10-year-old girl in 1968, before making her home in Heath Town, Wolverhampton.

She is due to be buried at Heath Town Church tomorrow, and in line with Jamaican traditions, her family want to fill in her grave.

But they have been involved in an ongoing battle to carry out her final wishes due to coronavirus restrictions.

Paulette's brother Trevor Wright wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to plead the family's case, and he says Telford MP Lucy Allan and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson have been trying to help sort it out.

Trevor said the family is now waiting for an answer one way or another from Wolverhampton Council on whether they can legally carry out the tradition, but time is running out.

He said: "We're still waiting. It's quite shocking really. Hopefully we'll get an answer in time, one way or the other.

"It is pushing it to the limit. I thought we would have heard something by now. I just want them to confirm it for us."

The advice for funerals in England doesn't specify about whether family can help with burial rituals.

It says no more than 30 people should be in attendance, with the Government website saying that ‘a modest number’ of people should attend – and suggests livestreaming the service where possible so that others can attend remotely.

It also adds that social distancing should be practiced among members of different households who are in attendance, and that anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should not attend.

Any mourners who are self-isolating after coming in from another country are allowed to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral – but must otherwise self-isolate.

Wolverhampton Council has been contacted for a response.