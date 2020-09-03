Electronic ads plan for bus stops

Alight Media Ltd recently won the advertising contract at council-operated shelters in the borough, and has applied to replace the old paper poster holders with LCD screens showing looped static images.

A planning statement, submitted by company business development manager Kevin Oldland says the screens will be switched off between midnight and 6am, and will use built-in sensors to adjust to surrounding light while operating.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the company’s 10 separate advertisement permission applications at a later date.

The proposed locations are: next to and opposite the Shell Petrol Station on School Street, Donnington; next to Motor Auctions and opposite the KFC Branch at Trench Lock, Hadley; Opposite Forge Retail Park on Colliers Way, Old Park; Telford Way, Priorslee; opposite Tunnel Close, Snedshill; next to Brodie House, on Grange Central, in Telford town centre; and next to and opposite Ladycroft, on King Street, Wellington.

A planning statement submitted by the Warrington-based company says: “These applications are submitted as part of the new advertising contract let by Telford and Wrekin Council on all bus shelters operated by itself and awarded to Alight Media Ltd.

“The aim is to replace a number of existing backlit paper panels with new digital advertising panels.

“These digital advertising panels are replacing existing advertising panels on existing bus shelters that have been in situ for over 15 years. Some have been removed by the previous contractor at the end of its contract.”

The panels will show up to six different advertisements for 10 seconds each.

Advertising

The submission adds: “There is also the ability to display urgent public messages such as missing children, terrorist alerts, et cetera.

“Illumination of the proposed digital displays is controlled by a light sensor which monitors ambient light.

“The displays would never, therefore, appear overly bright or cause glare.”

Housed in an aluminium frame and covered with safety glass, the panels would measure 2.2 metres by 1.25 metres and have a maximum illuminance level of 280 candela per square metre, according to application forms submitted by Alight Media.

“These screens are turned off between the hours of midnight and 6am and are in standby mode which protects the life of the screen,” the planning statement adds.