Cricket club bowled over by sponsor's generosity

Wellington Cricket Club has struck a deal with Anwyl Homes, who will help provide funds to improve the club house facilities at its Orleton Park ground in Haygate Road.

Ahead of every new season, volunteers help the club clean, tidy and paint the club house and grounds, with money raised over the year used for larger projects.

One project in urgent need was a new and improved, sturdy flooring for the entrance area to the club house. The current flooring had been laid many, many years ago and had endured much wear and tear, with players congregating in this area before and after matches.

With a team committed to this project, Anwyl transformed the entrance area at Wellington Cricket Club, taking up the old flooring and replacing it with Polysafe Verona, a specifically engineered flooring material that is highly durable and resistant to cricket spikes and other sport shoes.

Thomas Bradley, sales manager at Anwyl Homes, said: “As a business we are very aware of the importance of supporting the local community where we build and with Wellington Cricket Club positioned next to Haygate Fields, it was the natural choice. After an informative meeting with some of the club’s committee, it became apparent that the entrance area within the club house was an important project.

“We were thrilled to provide and fit out the new floor, improving the entrance area of the Club House for member and players.”

Steve Oliver, chairman at Wellington Cricket Club, added: “First impressions are so important and with the club continually welcoming new members and players, as well as players from across the region on match days, it was essential that the entrance area flooring was updated. We would like to thank Anwyl Homes for their support and the provision of the new flooring – it looks great!”

Wellington Cricket Club was established in 1947 and currently has over 200 members, offering extensive training for junior players, aged between five and 19, as well as teams for both men and women.

Match days at Wellington Cricket Club will continue throughout September. For further information visit www.wellingtoncc.co.uk.