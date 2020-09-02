Telford man who broke into ex's house and attacked her partner is jailed for seven years

Mark Hartshorne, of Preston upon the Weald Moors, has been jailed after he admitted terrorising his ex-wife and her partner at her home on New Year's Day this year.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated burglary, making threats to kill, causing actual bodily harm to the partner, common assault, breaching a restraining order, having an article with a blade and damaging property.

Hartshorne, aged 62, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week to be sentenced for the attack at his victim's Telford home.

Judge Anthony Lowe jailed him for seven years and four months for the aggravated burglary, and his sentences for the other offences will run concurrently.

They include two sentences of three years each for two counts of making threats to kill; 18 months for causing actual bodily harm; six months for common assault; 18 months for breaching a restraining order; 18 months for having a knife and three months for damaging property.