Four arrested after violent disorder in Telford

The incident happened near the shops in Burford, Brookside.

Police cars were seen arriving in convoy on sirens and blue lights before officers made arrests.

Officers had to use force to get the situation under control, and police are now seeking witnesses to come forward after the incident was watched by people in the area.

Yesterday, Telford Police said: "Following an incident this evening on Burford, Brookside where there was violent disorder, there are now four people in custody.

"There were many members of the public who witnessed the incident and may have found it distressing.

"The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to reassure residents that this behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

"There will be an increase in patrols in the coming days. If anyone witnessed the incident and would like to provide any information, please call 101."

Inspector Sean Brennan added: "Four people are now in police custody following a violent disorder in Brookside earlier today where officers used force to restore order.

"Prosecutions will be sought where appropriate. Anyone who witnessed the incident and can provide information is urged to call us on 101."