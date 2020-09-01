£280,000 available as police boss seeks bright ideas on reducing road deaths

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner's (PCC) office is making the cash available for new road safety projects.

It is available to the public, local authorities, fire and rescue services and anyone involved in voluntary organisations who has an idea to help reduce road deaths.

All of the proposed initiatives need to be innovative and go over and above what is already being provided by the police, fire and rescue services and local authorities.

Commissioner John Campion is keen to receive bids that include road safety awareness campaigns, enhanced road safety initiatives, targeted road safety education and training, extending community speed watch areas and purchasing of equipment used to promote or facilitate road safety for the public.

He said: “Too many people are losing their lives on our roads and it’s time more was done. Through new projects and initiatives, on top of what is already being done, I hope to raise more awareness of road safety and reduce the amount of those being killed or injured, as well as the number of those committing road traffic offences.

“This money will allow more focus to be placed on something that is a priority, and concern, for everyone. I hope that people will be encouraged to apply for funding knowing that they could be making a real difference on the roads of West Mercia.”

For more information, visit westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/about- your-pcc/pcc-grants-scheme/