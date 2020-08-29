Enjoy tea in a tipi as Shrewsbury wedding venue diversifies

The Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, is best known as wedding and events venue, a difficult business to be at the moment.

But the staff have spent the last few months working to launch a new service for customers, a Woodland Cafe in a tipi, set in the hotel’s picturesque grounds.

Limited accommodation has also opened to the public after lockdown and, in another new move, dogs belonging to guests are welcome to stay at the hotel for the first time.

Kayleigh Owen, of the Wroxeter, said: “We host a lot of weddings and other events but with Covid19 been unable to do that so took the decision to open the Woodland Cafe.

“It’s been open for about three weeks and has proved to be really popular with visitors. It’s something different - you don’t go for tea in a tipi very often. The cafe started out with the idea of offering tea, coffee and cake but has grown to include more things, we now also offer breakfasts, Sunday lunches and a specials board. Visitors have taken to it and we have been really busy.

“We are open seven days a week between 10am and 5pm with later opening on a Friday until 8pm. We provide Sunday lunches, a special menu on friday evening and breakfasts Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 11.30am.

“Visitors are welcome to bring dogs along and we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure we remain Covid secure.

“The cafe is undercover in the tipi and accommodates seven tables safely, but we have the additional benefit of being able to use the grounds outside so can cater for as many people as we need to while respecting social distancing rules.

“We have also just opened our hotel accommodation for guests, something which hasn’t been generally available previously because we are a weddings venue. We are allowing guests to bring along their dogs when they stay with us - we are now a dog-friendly venue.”

Wedding coordinator Lauren Evans, who admits she is dog mad is developing the offerings for canine friends even further with some doggy treats including specially created doggie ice cream and healthy dog

biscuits.