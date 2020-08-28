Road closures as work to begin on Telford roundabout

The work at the Beverley Roundabout begins on Tuesday, September 1 and will result in some night time closures.

It will mean a phased road closure on the roundabout and its approaches as well as a larger section on the B5061 Holyhead Road past the Travis Perkins entrance.

Access to the Shell Garage on the Beverley Roundabout will be affected but signage will be in place to guide garage users around the diversion to gain entry. Access will be maintained from Holyhead Road only for the duration.

Work will be carried out overnight from 7pm to 6am and there will be traffic management operatives on site to assist road users at all times during the work.

It will be done in three phases, with the first being the southern half of the roundabout, the second being the northern half and the third dealing with road markings and gully emptying.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We realise that this essential work will cause some disruption to traffic during the night but we intend to keep any effect on the network to a minimum.

“The roundabout and its approaches will be fully open during the day and we expect the work to be completed within two weeks.”

Between 2020 and 2024 the council is investing over £50m to keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected.

The ‘Pride in our Community’ Highways Capital Programme will deliver improvements to infrastructure including roads, footpaths, parking, sustainable transport, street furniture, drains and structures.