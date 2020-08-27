48 homes for former school site

Grange Park Primary School’s former site on Calcott, Stirchley, has already been demolished and Bromford Housing Association Ltd has applied to build a mixture of two- and three-bedroom houses and one-bedroom flats on the three-acre site.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council has objected to the plans, calling the planned road layout “unsuitable” with a “congested” access, but Telford and Wrekin Council planning officers recommend approval.

The borough’s planning committee will vote on the proposal when it meets remotely on Wednesday, September 2.

The Wolverhampton-based association has agreed to designate all the homes as affordable housing, according to a planners’ report for the committee.

“The application site measures approximately 1.3 hectares and comprises the former Grange Park Primary School site,” it says.

“The former school buildings have already been demolished and the site has been levelled in expectation of being redeveloped. The site is situated in a predominantly residential area with housing developments bordering the site to the north, south and east.

“The proposal seeks full planning permission for 48 dwellings together with access, car parking and open space.”

When consulted, the report adds, Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council objected, for reasons including “a congested access to the site, unsuitable road layout, potential parking issues” and a “lack of charge points for electric cars”.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s highways department said, while the access junction is already built, “the proposals will result in an intensification of use, and will necessitate widening to allow for two-way traffic flow”. If the homes are approved, access improvement works will be required through a planning condition, the report adds.