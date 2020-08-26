Dedicated officer appointed to look after Telford parks

Telford & Wrekin Council’s grounds and street cleansing contractor idverde has appointed Shaun Rhodes as the 'parks supremo' to lead the team that maintains some of the town's most valued green spaces.

The role has seen Mr Rhodes spending time taking stock of what needs to be done in each of the town’s parks, and making contact with town and parish councils and local community and friends groups who help look after parks.

As well as keeping streets and green spaces clean and tidy, idverde said it is committed to working closely with communities so that it can make more of a difference.

It said that appointing a dedicated officer to head up the parks team and get to know park users and friends groups better is part of its "community-focussed approach to serving the borough".

The parks team looks after Bowring Park, Dale End Park, Dawley Park, Hartshill Park and Telford Town Park.

The team will also be taking care of the large herbaceous borders on some of the borough’s bigger roundabouts, including Beverley roundabout and the one near the Princess Royal Hospital.

Mr Rhodes said: “My passion has always been horticulture.

"The world we live in can be a bit hectic and I love to create spaces for people and families to enjoy, places that provide them with a bit of respite. Our parks do that and that makes me happy.

"A part of my role is to engage with the community and community groups so that we can help them to get more involved in the care of our parks, and I’m really looking forward to doing more of that.”

Cllr Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “We are lucky to have some wonderful parks and green spaces in our borough.

"They have been a lifeline for many of us in the last few months. We must continue to treasure them.

"There are some great volunteer and groups who actively help us look after them, and Shaun is a welcome addition to the team effort that it takes.”