Telford footbridge up for planning award

The 'Silver Swallow' footbridge near Telford Central railway station, which has been open for almost two years, is on the shortlist in the final of the Planning Awards 2020.

It links the station and Telford town centre, spanning two dual carriageways and the main Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

It has been shortlisted in the Award for Infrastructure Planning category of the awards. The winner will be announced online on September 9.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our new footbridge has been shortlisted for this prestigious award.

“It was a high profile scheme that created an iconic infrastructure feature at a key entry point into Telford Town Centre and it also represented a model of multi-agency partnership working.

“This included a positive collaboration between apT, the council’s development consultancy, engineers and transport operators to deliver a distinctive, high quality and visually impressive development.”

The footbridge replaced an existing structure which had reached the end of its life, suffered from widespread corrosion and had become a maintenance liability.

The new bridge has a 120-year design life and has been designed to integrate into the surrounding landscape with the inclusion of a comprehensive landscaping scheme including replacement tree planting and the implementation of new cycle parking at the station.

Last year the bridge won three awards at West Midlands’ Institution of Civil Engineers Awards.