Man arrested after car crashed into Telford house

Emergency services rushed to Boulton Grange in Randlay, Telford on Saturday evening after a BMW smashed into a property.

A gaping hole was left in the side of the house, leaving neighbours shocked.

The occupant of the property had a lucky escape, and is now recovering from the scare with family while building experts assess the house. The car, which sustained significant damage to the front end, was taken away on a recovery truck. Nobody was trapped in the car when the emergency services arrived. Three fire engines were sent to the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released on police bail."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.48pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Randlay, Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington."