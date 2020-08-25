High winds bring down electric cable in Telford

The telecoms cable came down across Kemberton Road in Halesfield South hortly before 12.50pm today.

Crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended and cleared it from the road before calling for electrical engineers to repair any damage and make the area safe.

The fire service sent one appliance from Telford Central, which left the scene at about 1.30pm.

This comes as the number of emergency and non-emergency calls received by the emergency services has risen due to Storm Francis.

West Mercia Police issued a reminder to only ring 999 with urgent matters.

The force's operations & communication centre said: "Due to the high winds we are currently receiving a lot of 999 and 101 calls.

"Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency. Non-urgent matters can be reported on our website and are treated in the same way as a 101 call."