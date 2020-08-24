Menu

Woman treated at scene of two-car crash in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News

A woman was treated by paramedics after a crash on the A5 in Telford this morning.

The drivers left their cars safely after the two-car crash near Priorslee this morning, though the driver of one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two crews to the scene after reports of a crash at about 11am.

Nobody suffered serious injuries in the crash, a spokesman said.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended and helped to clear up a fuel leak on the road.

