Car crashes into tree and another rolls onto side as fire crews attend two crashes in Shropshire
A car crashed into a tree while another smash caused a vehicle to roll onto its side in Shropshire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to two separate crashes overnight.
At just after 2.30am today, a crew was called to Eyton lane, Baschurch, where a car had crashed into a tree.
No one was trapped in the vehicle and the crew made the scene safe.
Just after 10.30pm last night, two crews were called to Pepper Mill, Lawley Village, Telford.
A car was found on its side and nobody was in the vehicle.
