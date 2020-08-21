Car crashes into tree and another rolls onto side as fire crews attend two crashes in Shropshire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to two separate crashes overnight.

At just after 2.30am today, a crew was called to Eyton lane, Baschurch, where a car had crashed into a tree.

No one was trapped in the vehicle and the crew made the scene safe.

Just after 10.30pm last night, two crews were called to Pepper Mill, Lawley Village, Telford.

A car was found on its side and nobody was in the vehicle.