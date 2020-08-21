Menu

Car crashes into tree and another rolls onto side as fire crews attend two crashes in Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien

A car crashed into a tree while another smash caused a vehicle to roll onto its side in Shropshire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to two separate crashes overnight.

At just after 2.30am today, a crew was called to Eyton lane, Baschurch, where a car had crashed into a tree.

No one was trapped in the vehicle and the crew made the scene safe.

Just after 10.30pm last night, two crews were called to Pepper Mill, Lawley Village, Telford.

A car was found on its side and nobody was in the vehicle.

