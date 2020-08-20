Coronavirus cases 'spread wide' over Telford & Wrekin

The council has responded to a rise in the number of cases in the borough, which saw 28 confirmed in the week up to August 16.

It has prompted warnings of a potential 'local lockdown', though the council said the borough is still "a long way" from such a step.

A statement said: "We are a long way from a local lockdown having to be imposed. However, to avoid a local lockdown from happening we need to act now."

There were 28 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Telford and Wrekin during the week ending August 16, putting the average number of infections higher than both the West Midlands and England averages.

In all there have been 667 confirmed cases in the borough since March 14.

The council said it has been asked often which areas the cases are linked to.

"Many of the cases will be individual residents and we will contact those residents to ensure they are isolating, we will identify their contacts and inform them of the need to isolate and we will attempt to try and find the source where the person may have been exposed to the virus," the statement continued. "In many situations this is not always possible.

"Right now there is not a clear geographic pattern to the cases. There is a wide spread of cases across the borough. Our advice is that everyone needs to take precautions everywhere in Telford and Wrekin.

'Urgent priority'

"If at any point during our investigations we determine that transmission to wider community groups has or will be likely we will let you know as an urgent priority so you can take action.

"The types of people being affected are broad. Young people and working age people are the ones being affected."

The council shared its advice to help control the virus, saying: "To fight the virus we need to know who has it, and to ask those who have been in close contact with positive cases to isolate. We can’t do this if people don’t get tested.

"We all need to play our part in test and trace.

"It is therefore critical that if you have symptoms, you isolate, dial 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus and get tested immediately.

"It does not matter how mild the symptoms are, just get tested. If in doubt get tested."