Rescue crew assist at a flooded property in Telford
A rescue crew was called to assist at a flooded property in Telford.
The electrics were affected during the incident at an address, in St Lawrence Close, Wellington on Tuesday which was reported shortly before 10.15pm.
A single crew from Wellington Fire Station switched of the water supply to prevent further damage. They left the scene after about 30 minutes.
