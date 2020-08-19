Menu

Rescue crew assist at a flooded property in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

A rescue crew was called to assist at a flooded property in Telford.

An engine

The electrics were affected during the incident at an address, in St Lawrence Close, Wellington on Tuesday which was reported shortly before 10.15pm.

A single crew from Wellington Fire Station switched of the water supply to prevent further damage. They left the scene after about 30 minutes.

