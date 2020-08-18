New company planning community clean-ups in Telford and Newport

Fabulous Cleaners, launched by Jay Perkins, is putting back into the areas it covers by holding litter picks.

Jay said the workforce needed volunteers to make the individual events happen.

"This weekend we held our first community clean-up in Stafford, targeting the River Sow," he said.

"It was a roaring success, with over 50 kilogrammes of litter being picked up and disposed of.

"The strangest item found was a plastic wheel cover which was hiding in a bush. The volunteers in Stafford enjoyed the event so much that they are planning to meet up themselves and do it again in two weeks time.

He said Fabulous Cleaners was planning to host community clean-up events in Telford, Newport and surrounding areas very soon and would love people to go along, help out and have some fun.

Jay added: "Don't worry about purchasing your own litter picker, bags, and protective clothing, as we provide all of this on the day. If you would like to register your details for your area then ring 01785 556006 or send them a message on our Facebook page, simply search for Fabulous Cleaners. "

More details are also available on fabulouscleaners.co.uk