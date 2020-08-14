Telford teen died after deadly dose of ecstasy

Kyle Bradley Hansen, age 19, from Telford, took almost three times the amount considered by toxicologists to be a usual fatal dose, as well as cocaine and alcohol, at friend Leighton Booth’s home in Light Lane.

Shropshire Coroner’s Court heard Mr Hansen was “shaking and sweating” after taking a cocktail of substances, and was found cold in bed the next morning. Tearful Mr Booth told how he “felt his final breath on my face” in an emotional hearing at Shirehall.

The pair were at Mr Booth’s address on the evening of January 27 to celebrate the birthday of another friend, Logan White, who also joined them for a couple of hours.

Mr Booth told the court the pair had been drinking and had taken some cocaine. He said: “Kyle’s mum dropped him off. We drank and then MDMA came up. I dozed off at about 1am, then I woke up and found my best pal. I’ve known him all my life.

“I phoned the ambulance and they told me to do CPR. I just found Kyle dead. We used to have a session every weekend. It was just a normal weekend.”

Kyle’s mother Emma Hansen, who sat in the hearing surrounded by family, disputed Mr Booth’s claim the pair took substances on a weekly basis, and questioned why nobody phoned an ambulance after Mr White told the court Kyle was shaking and sweating. “All I want is the truth about my little boy,” she said.

The drug’s effects are also known to be exacerbated by taking cocaine. Senior coroner John Ellery reached a conclusion of drug-related death.