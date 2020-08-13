Red Arrows seen whizzing through the sky in Shropshire

The aerobatic display team was expected above Telford at 4.10pm, though it was thought they had cancelled due to low clouds.

However, the team was witnessed above Telford and later Shawbury as they flew past, a bit slower than usual, with coloured smoke trailing in their wake.

Several people made their way to Shawbury for 4.10pm, but the aircraft didn't fly past until around 4.40pm.

The Red Arrows team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

They have a prominent place in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays a fixture of summer events. They fly in BAE Hawk T1s, which are modified with an uprated engine and a modification to enable smoke to be generated.