Bus shelters to be brought into the digital age

Telford & Wrekin Council has awarded a five year contract for advertising in the borough’s bus shelters to Alight Media.

The contract will see the digitisation of a number of bus shelters across the borough. There will also be opportunities for businesses to advertise, which will earn money for the council.

The new contractor will be offering a 30 per cent discount to small and medium enterprises for the first 18 months of the contract, as well as free advice on creating an impactful creative message.

Alight Media is also looking to contribute socially, including giving small businesses advertising support, offering careers advice and mentoring as well as work experience placements.

Matthew Dearden, chief executive officer of Alight Media, said: “This is good news for both us and the market, as we plan to bring the first wave of digitisation to this part of the country.

“We’re excited to bring the first roadside digital six sheets to Telford and look forward to working with clients, both nationally and locally, who want to take advantage of that to reach this unique audience.

“In addition, I’m proud of the work we will be doing in the area to support the business community as much as we can; being an SME ourselves, we understand the needs of local businesses and have a raft of opportunities we can offer to help in this ever evolving period.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to award this contract after a robust tendering process.

“Not only will Alight Media bring cutting edge technology through high quality digital infrastructure to our bus shelters but they will also deliver an exciting range of social value benefits to those who need them most.

“I look forward to the contract starting on September 1.”