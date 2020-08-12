Witnesses and dashcam footage sought after woman dies in crash

At around 10.15am a 48-year-old woman was involved in a collision on the rural A442 in Water Upton, around six miles south of Hodnet, and sadly died at the scene.

The collision involved one vehicle, a black Nissan Qashqai which left the roadside.

Sergeant Alexander Saxton said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the incident take place.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police 101 quoting incident 171 of 11 August or Crimestoppers on 0800 111555.

Alternatively information can be passed on our website using the online reporting service under the section Tell Us About one the website westmercia.police.uk/

Paramedics, police, and firefighters were called to the scene, but nothing could be done to save the woman. The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and police investigators tried to piece together what happened.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, they found a car which was badly damaged from the road traffic collision, with the driver, a woman, inside.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent and two fire engines were sent from Wellington along with an operations officer.