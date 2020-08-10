Friends take on 72 hole golf challenge

The friends, aged 23 and 24 were so pleased when golf courses re-opened following lockdown they decided to use the sport to raise money for charity.

So today James Williamson, Brad Thornton, Marcus Bedson and Thomas Mackriel will begin at the Shropshire Golf Club in Muxton, for two rounds of golf in the morning before moving to Telford Golf Club for two rounds in the afternoon.

They are being sponsored for the MacMillan cancer charity with donations to longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk and hope to raise £1,000 in honour of Mark Lowe and Simon Mackriel.

James said the friends, who all went to Wrekin College, all had reasons for wanting to support the charity.

"It is going to be a very long day and I think we might have to play on after dark but we are confident that we can complete all 72 holes. It can take about four hours to go round an 18 hole golf course so we are going to start very early."

"It is a perfect social distancing sport that we can enjoy and also raise funds for a good cause."