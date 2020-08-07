Japanese musicians to help mark VJ Day 75th anniversary

The event on August 15 will mark the 75th anniversary of the end the Second World War following the surrender of Japan on this day in 1945.

Telford & Wrekin Council has organised a commemoration and remembrance event to observing the end of hostilities and a return to peace.

At 11am there will be a two-minute silence hosted by the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar followed by The Last Post by bugle player Matt Johnson.

Due to social distancing restrictions this part of the event will be attendance by invitation, but will be recorded and shared online.

However, from midday- 4pm Maxell and Chelsea Gardens in Telford Town Park will be open to the public for the first time since March, for a tour featuring special VJ Day theme displays including decorations made from yarn and paper.

Guests will include traditional Japanese artists who will entertain with flutes, taiko drum and dance.

Visitors will have an opportunity to write a message of peace and commemoration and hang them in the gardens.

Free tickets are available and must be booked in advance for 30-minute slots for up to 30 people to ensure social distancing.

HotBuckle Theatre will be doing a 45-minute performance of their 1940s show in the teen amphitheatre, adjacent to the visitor centre at 1pm, which will is also free but with restricted numbers – tickets are available in advance or on the door.

To mark VE and VJ 75 years, the council has also commissioned sculptor, Jacob Chandler, to create a new memorial piece which will be dedicated in the gardens in the Town Park later this year.

Telford & Wrekin's leisure cabinet member Councillor Eileen Callear said “We want to encourage the local community to remember this historical day with us. Although everyone can’t be together in person to mark this significant occasion, there is still opportunities for people to get involved.

"2020 will be a year that we will never forget and just like in 1945 Britain is able to show its strength and resolve in the face of adversity, remembering the heroes of WW2 and the pride and relief of peace."

Bookings are available by contacting the council on 01952 380000.