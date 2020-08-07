Flats application for former factory to be considered

Oliver Hardy Homes Ltd has applied to build the homes, arranged in two blocks of seven and two, on the east side of New Street.

The 800-square-metre site is surrounded by the council-run car park west of The Place theatre. The former Eade Works premises, which made small mechanical parts, were demolished approximately 10 years ago.

The blueprints submitted by the locally-based developer say nine parking spaces would also be provided in a private gated car park. Oakengates Town Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, by planning agent Paul Harris of Cadsquare Midlands Ltd on behalf of Oliver Hardy Homes, points out that the development is not required by council policies to provide any affordable housing because of its small overall size.

“The site is located in the centre of the Oakengates areas of Telford, three kilometres north of the town centre and a five-minute drive from junction five of the M54,” Mr Harris writes.

“To the north and east of the site is a local authority car park. Immediately adjoining the site to the south is an existing residential property, with the car park wrapping around both the application site and this.

“The site is currently vacant and covered in concrete hardstanding and scrub vegetation along with the remains of one of the original buildings.”

He adds that the two-block arrangement of the proposed apartments “reflects the arrangement of the previous commercial premises, with a main block towards the front with a smaller secondary building located to the rear”.