£5,000 reward for safe return of pregnant pug stolen from Telford garden

Sophie Massey, who lives in Admaston, Telford, believes her four-year-old pug, Lola, was targeted and fears she and her puppies won’t survive if she doesn’t get her back.

The 22-year-old barmaid went to work on Saturday but when she returned to her home in Brandon Avenue she found Lola missing.

Sophie, who also has two Labradors – four-month-old Dora and three-year-old Ted, said: “I left for work at 4pm and my sister left the house at 5.30pm.

“She said she fed the dogs just before she left. When we go out they are left in the garden.

“My garden is surrounded by a six foot brick wall and the dog run is secure. I got back at 10.30pm and Lola was gone. The run was open.

“I rang my parents, sister and boyfriend to see if anyone had taken Lola with them, then we kept on looking for her all night.

“We rang our local vets to see if she had been handed in, and the dog warden, but they hadn’t had anything in.

“It’s definitely a planned attack in my opinion. We must have been watched.

“Now I feel I can’t leave my dogs in the garden at all. It petrifies me.”

She said Lola is six weeks pregnant and due to give birth in less than a week.

“She will be stressed and there’s a chance she could lose the puppies and maybe her own life,” Sophie said.

“I’m offering £5,000 and the money I would get from the puppies if I get her back, no questions asked. I won’t take it any further, I just want her home.”

Sophie can be contacted on 07771 799979.