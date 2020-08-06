Corporal Matt is ready for Poland

Corporal Matt Smith, from Albrighton, Shropshire, is among a group of soldiers which will be in an deployment known as Operation Cabrit, which will form part of the UK’s commitment to NATO’s enhanced forward presence in eastern Europe.

From July 20 to 24 the Dudley-based B Squadron, of which Matt is part, undertook pre-deployment training at Warcop Training Area in Cumbria. They continued their training at Stanford Training Area in Norfolk from July 27 to 31. The Telford-based D Squadron also took part in the training.

The training included a series of live-fire tests which took place during the day and at night, with the soldiers on foot and operating from the latest Jackal 2 vehicle as they practiced their fire and manoeuvre skills.

Self-employed welder Matt, who recently completed training to be a Light Cavalrry Jackal Commander, said: “The training was very fast paced but ultimately it’s putting us in the best position to deploy on this operation with a strong team. The tactics course was tough but for a good reason as it helps prepare us for the unexpected.

“The training pushed us mentally and physically but it was the best and most rewarding course I’ve attended in my 12 years in the Army Reserves.”

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bragg, Royal Yeomanry Commanding Officer, said: “We are deploying at the request of the Polish Government, as part of NATO, to act as a deterrent against any potential hostile activity whilst providing reassurance to our NATO allies.

“Our soldiers come from a broad spectrum of backgrounds, from bankers to builders, and strategy consultants to nuclear engineers, but on this operation are full-time professional soldiers.

“It is a great opportunity and a fantastic learning experience that will create some long-lasting memories and friendships.”

B Squadron Royal Yeomanry will be providing 11 soldiers for Operation Cabrit while Telford-based D Squadron will send 19 soldiers.

The mobilised soldiers will be joined by soldiers from 1st The Queen’s Dragoons Guards, together forming a Squadron of around 150 troops. They will deploy in the autumn, taking over from C Squadron, The Light Dragoons.

The Royal Yeomanry’s primary role is reconnaissance, operating in front of other friendly forces to gather intelligence, often at night and in poor weather conditions.