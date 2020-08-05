Work continues at new £4.5 million Telford business park

The Access442 park is being developed on a five acre site at Hadley Park East as part of Telford’s Land Deal.

The Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Morris Property acquired the site from Homes England and have now developed 11 of the 26 units, providing 24,069 sq ft of industrial floor space with a further 35,428 sq ft to follow as part of phase two.

The units at Access442 are fully let or sold.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Land Deal, said: “Morris and company identified a gap in the market for a development of this type and it is great to see that the first phase has now completed.

“The site was brought forward to the market as part of the Telford Land Deal and is creating high quality units for small and medium sized businesses and will assist in creating and safeguarding new jobs.”

The Land Deal has enabled investment into sites in order to provide shovel-ready opportunities to developers and inward investors.

The works undertaken to prepare sites and accelerate their development means all three partners in the deal have benefitted from the sale of the land to Morris Property.