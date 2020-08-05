Advertising
Firefighters respond to burning smell at Telford business park
Firefighters were sent to investigate the smell of burning on a business park in Telford.
Crews attended a building on Halesfield Business Park shortly after 7am today.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Station and an operations officer was in attendance.
Firefighters investigated the smell of burning coming from within a property.
