Firefighters respond to burning smell at Telford business park

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters were sent to investigate the smell of burning on a business park in Telford.

Crews attended a building on Halesfield Business Park shortly after 7am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Station and an operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters investigated the smell of burning coming from within a property.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

