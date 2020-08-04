New date announced for Shropshire Kids Festival

The festival will be held indoor at Telford International Centre on February 20 and 21, and organisers are keen for children's clubs and entertainers to get in touch to be a part of it.

This year there was supposed to be two festivals, one in Easter over the weekend of April 10 and 11 in Telford, and another in the Quarry in Shrewsbury over the weekend of September 5 and 6, but coronavirus restrictions meant they were two of many events to fall by the wayside.

The festival has previously been staged at Telford International Centre in 2018 after being launched in 2016.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "It's going to be running in February half term and we're really excited about it. It'll be our next big event.

"We're not going to do an outdoor one next year. We can't afford to risk it with the weather.

"If there are any kids' clubs out there who would like to get involved, we'd love to hear from them. And if there's any businesses who want to be part of it, we can help promote them."

Children's groups, entertainers and businesses can get in touch by emailing beth@shropshirefestivals.co.uk