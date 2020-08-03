Casualty rescued from the Wrekin after breaking ankle in fall

The incident happened late yesterday afternoon at the Needle's Eye, a split between two large rocks.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 5.01pm on Sunday, August 2, we received a call reporting an incident classified as urgent.

"Crews assisted ambulance to rescue a casualty who had fallen on an incline and suffered a broken ankle. Casualty rescued and transferred to ambulance.

"Three fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service."