Feedback welcome on Telford & Wrekin's coronavirus changes

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

People are encouraged to get in touch with a council about adjustments made to town centres to facilitate social distancing.

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting feedback on the changes to parking and access that it has introduced in areas including Ironbridge, Dawley and Newport.

In Ironbridge, the Wharfage, Tontine Hill and the High Street are closed to traffic at weekends to make it easier for crowds of people to practice social distancing.

'Keep left' signs have been installed, coach parking has been reallocated and graphics encouraging good practice have been put on display.

To contribute to the borough council's survey and share thoughts, visit webforms.telford.gov.uk/form/358.

The areas mentioned in the survey are Wellington, Newport, Madeley, Dawley, Oakengates, Ironbridge and Telford's town centre.

Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

