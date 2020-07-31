Advertising
Person injured in Telford crash
A casualty has received ambulance treatment after a crash in Telford.
Emergency services attended Station Road in Dawley at about 5.20pm today.
West Midlands Ambulance Service treated one casualty whose injuries are unknown.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Wellington Fire Station after a call from ambulance control.
Crews made the vehicles involved electrically safe before leaving the scene at about 5.40pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.