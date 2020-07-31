Menu

Person injured in Telford crash

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A casualty has received ambulance treatment after a crash in Telford.

Emergency services attended Station Road in Dawley at about 5.20pm today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated one casualty whose injuries are unknown.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Wellington Fire Station after a call from ambulance control.

Crews made the vehicles involved electrically safe before leaving the scene at about 5.40pm.

