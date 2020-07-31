Head of Telford and Wrekin clinical commissioning group bows out after four years in charge

Dr Jo Leahy worked with healthcare providers and partners to improve local health services across Telford and Wrekin.

She previously spent four years on the board as a clinical director and worked for 20 years in Telford as a GP and locum.

Dr Julian Povey, who becomes joint chair of both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs from tomorrow, said: “Jo has steadfastly and doggedly represented and fought for the public and practices in Telford and Wrekin and it has been a pleasure working alongside her.

“I would like to thank her for all her efforts in her role as chair over the last few years and wish her the best for the future.”

David Evans, joint accountable officer at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “Jo has been an invaluable colleague who has played a pivotal role within the CCG.

“She has provided a local health perspective and an understanding of the patient experience within primary care which underpins our work.

“Colleagues across both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs wish her the very best and would like to thank her for her contributions.”

Dr Leahy will be continuing to work with the Time for Care Team at NHS England on quality improvement projects with primary care, as well as the Covid-19 Clinical Assessment Service.