Telford parents reminded to be responsible as more than 120 play areas set to reopen

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced that all of its play areas, more than 120 around Telford, Wellington, Newport and other areas, will reopen to the public from Saturday after weeks of preparation.

However, the council has warned that while regular inspections will continue, its teams cannot monitor every area regularly.

People who use the play areas are urged to follow the new guidelines and to stay away if areas are busy.

A statement from the council said: "The teams will now continue with safety inspections on a weekly basis.

"Parents, guardians, carers and users must be aware of the new government guidelines that now apply to all play areas and realise that coronavirus safety is also in their hands.

"The council is unable to monitor or clean all play areas on a frequent basis and is asking visitors and users to take on this responsibility by social distancing.

"If the play area is busy, wait or come back later; one family member [must] accompany children; use your own hand sanitiser gel before and after your visit; please take any litter and wipes home with you."

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture, said: “We are urging parents, guardians and carers to be fully aware of what they need to do and to consider when children use our playgrounds.

“The Government guidelines have stated that councils can only do what is reasonably practical to minimise risk, but with so many play areas it is impossible for the council to oversee all of them all of the time. Visitors must act responsibly.

“While we want to enjoy some of the new freedoms as the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we ask everyone to please follow the safety advice and be responsible.”