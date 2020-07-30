Shropcom staff donate to foodbanks in Telford

Staff generously collected food items and basic necessities for individuals and families using foodbanks in Telford.

Multiple bags of food were collected and taken to local charity Telford Crisis Support, which has helped thousands of people across the region gain access to food and other necessities.

Sue Bradley, community respiratory specialist nurse at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our NHS staff during the pandemic.

"We have received lots of nice gestures in the shape of food and supplies so we decided to focus on giving back to our patients, visitors, staff and the local community. One of the ways we hoped to do this was by collecting for the foodbanks serving Telford and the surrounding areas."

The donations came from members of the various Shropcom teams based at Halesfield in Telford. This included the Respiratory team – of which Sue is a member – as well as the Rapid Response Team and the Single Point of Referral team. Donations came from both clinical and non-clinical colleagues.

"Our staff really pulled together to ensure those needing the foodbank during these unprecedented times would have access to food and basic necessities such as food and toiletries," added Sue.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved and donated to the campaign - your help will make a big difference to families in need."