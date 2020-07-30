Shropshire running clubs 'reach' Middle East in virtual running challenge

Eight clubs are taking part in the 'around the world chase', which was organised by prominent Shropshire runner Kim Fawke to keep runners engaged during the coronavirus lockdown.

Members all record their distances and they add up to their club's total.

As of Tuesday, the 42nd day of the challenge, Lawley Running Club was leading the pack with 3,978 miles, enough to get to Baghdad.

Telford Harriers were a little ways behind with 3,690, with Hartshill Runners right on their tails with 3,620.

Learn more about the challenge and which clubs are involved at facebook.com/aroundtheworldchase/.