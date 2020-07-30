Advertising
Bomb squad searches Telford allotment site
A bomb disposal squad is searching a Telford allotment site after reports of a possible unexploded device.
Multiple police vehicles have been at the scene at Randlay allotments in Randlay Avenue since around 6am, and bomb experts arrived at around 8.30am.
Detective Inspector Barry Spencer said: “Today we are carrying out searches at Randlay Avenue Allotments in Randlay, Telford, after we received information that there might be a unexploded device buried there.
"We are working with military experts at the allotments to safely carry out a search and we have asked anyone on the site to vacate as a precaution.
“I understand that this will seem alarming to the local community; I’d like to offer reassurance that this is not a terrorism related matter.”
Dave Williams, who has an allotment at Randlay, said: "I was up there this morning to water my tomatoes and there were about 10 police cars. Then a bomb disposal van turned up.
"The police wouldn't tell me anything, but the guy in the local shop said they'd been there since about 6am. I don't know what's been found or what's going on."
