Menu

Advertising

Aldi recruiting dozens of new staff across Shropshire and Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Supermarket chain Aldi is to take on more than 40 more workers at branches across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Bosses are recruiting 45 new employees including store assistants and managers as part of its plans to expand its operations in the region.

The company said the posts were offering a salary range of up to £46,385.

Those with openings include its Newport branch, in Audley Avenue in Newport, which has 10 vacancies.

Aldi employs more than 400 people at its 13 in Shropshire branches.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Shropshire.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

Telford Local Hubs News Business
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News