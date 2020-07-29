Aldi recruiting dozens of new staff across Shropshire and Telford

Bosses are recruiting 45 new employees including store assistants and managers as part of its plans to expand its operations in the region.

The company said the posts were offering a salary range of up to £46,385.

Those with openings include its Newport branch, in Audley Avenue in Newport, which has 10 vacancies.

Aldi employs more than 400 people at its 13 in Shropshire branches.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Shropshire.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”