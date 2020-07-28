Nearly £15,000 raised for funeral of Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson

Ms Wilson died last week at the age of 64 years old.

She was one of thousands of people affected by the Windrush scandal after she was nearly deported despite having lived in the UK for almost 50 years.

She made her home in Heath Town, having arrived in Telford from Jamaica as a 10-year-old girl in 1968.

A Go Fund Me page, launched by Wolverhampton-born Windrush activist Patrick Vernon, has raised more than £14,600 in three days.

The page states: "Paulette Wilson was mother, grandmother and a campaigner and spoke truth to power regarding Windrush Scandal and inspired many other survivors to share their story.

"She was proud of her Jamaican and Wolverhampton roots."

