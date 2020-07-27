Seriously hurt cyclist airlifted to hospital after Wrekin fall

The man suffered a bad fall on the Wrekin at about 1pm on Sunday. The emergency services were called and teams including in an air ambulance attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had suffered serious but not thought to be life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."